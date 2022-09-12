Advertise with Us
Fall-like temperatures today and dry conditions this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. With sunshine and low humidity, the high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Highs will be running about 5 degrees below average. Low temperature will once again drop to the 50s in most areas with a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will remain sunny and dry all week with temperatures gradually climbing each day. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be in the lower 80s with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. On Wednesday, the highs will get close to 90 degrees. It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. However, the humidity will stay low all week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s and it will remain sunny and dry on Saturday and Sunday.

