Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman
By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A downtown Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman this past Saturday morning.

Near an apartment building downtown at 4:00 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him.

Crawford said,” I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me to get up, and I was right. He was on top of her.”

Crawford said that he and another neighbor ran out from their balconies and scared the suspect away.

The victim was a young lady from Georgia visiting the Memphis area.

After the scene, Crawford claims the women asked, “is this what happens in Memphis and I said it could happen anywhere, but yes, ma’am, but there’s just been some horrific things happening in Memphis lately. I’m glad this wasn’t one of the situations that had to go any further than what it went, and I hope she’ll be ok.”

Molly O’Malley, another downtown resident that lives in the same building as Crawford, said, “Ya know, that could’ve been me. That sucks. I hate that for that person.”

Molly says that she was out on the same night when the assault happened, walking home alone.

Both neighbors want a shift from the recent events that have happened in Memphis.

Crawford said, “It’s just painting a bad picture of Memphis. Memphis is a good place, I’ve been here my whole life. I love it here. But when you see something like that, you’re like, man. It’s frightening.”

O’Malley said, “It seems like there’s a dark cloud looming right now, and I’d really love for it to go away.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting
Reginald Williams, 18
Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Self-defense class for women since the uprise in crime.
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman
A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
Mid-south women participate in self-defense class following string of violence
Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State
TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic