Cool and comfortable start to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny skies and low humidity will prevail over the Mid-South today, following a cold frontal passage Sunday evening. Below-average temperatures will remain in place through tomorrow, but we’ll gradually warm each day as a dry stretch of weather dominates the region.

NORMAL HIGH: 88

NORMAL LOW: 68

TODAY: Sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will remain sunny and dry all week with temperatures gradually climbing each day. High temperatures Tuesday will once again be in the lower 80s with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. On Wednesday, the highs will get close to 90 degrees. It will be sunny on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. However, the humidity will stay low all week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s and it will remain sunny and dry on Saturday and Sunday.’

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

