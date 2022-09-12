City Watch issued for 15-year-old who police say didn’t return home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert on Sunday for missing 15-year-old Takirra Milam.

Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Police say Milam never came home from school.

She was last seen with black and burgundy braids. Her outfit is unknown.

If located, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

