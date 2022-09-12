Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for 15-year-old who police say didn’t return home from school

Takirra Milam, 15.
Takirra Milam, 15.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert on Sunday for missing 15-year-old Takirra Milam.

Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Police say Milam never came home from school.

She was last seen with black and burgundy braids. Her outfit is unknown.

If located, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
A man saves a women from attempted Assault.
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
Toney Hopkins charged in carjacking
Suspect charged with carjacking forced victim to drive around at gunpoint, according to records
Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school...
Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting

Latest News

Mugsy
Memphis dog named top 10 semi-finalist in World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Cast member Jacob Elordi arrives at a "Euphoria" Los Angeles event, Wednesday, April 20, 2022,...
Jacob Elordi reportedly cast as Elvis in upcoming film ‘Priscilla’
Fred Jones Jr.
Fred Jones Jr. to be inducted into the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame
MLGW Downtown Community Office
MLGW Community Offices reopening