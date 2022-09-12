6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street.
An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
The officer saw them enter a white four-door Buick, then called for additional units.
As police arrived, the suspects fled.
Officers managed to take six of the suspects into custody.
One of the suspects was armed with a stolen gun, police say.
All suspects had stolen property on them at the time of their arrests, police say.
Jayron Tiggs, 18, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot. His bond was set at $1,000 and he is out on bail.
His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and two 15-year-olds were also charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot.
