6 teens arrested Downtown for auto burglary, stolen property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested six teenagers on auto burglary charges Saturday night while working in the area of Beale Street.

An officer said he saw a group of people wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk from Beale Street down to Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.

The officer saw them enter a white four-door Buick, then called for additional units.

As police arrived, the suspects fled.

Officers managed to take six of the suspects into custody.

One of the suspects was armed with a stolen gun, police say.

All suspects had stolen property on them at the time of their arrests, police say.

Jayron Tiggs, 18. (Memphis Police Department)

Jayron Tiggs, 18, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot. His bond was set at $1,000 and he is out on bail.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and two 15-year-olds were also charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot.

