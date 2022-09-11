Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic

TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, it’s a possibility Tennessee State and Jackson State University will face for the final time.

Since 8 A.M. Saturday, maybe for some even earlier, Tennessee State and Jackson State football fans have been tailgating to celebrate one of the best game days in the Mid-South: The 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.

“The southern heritage classic brings everyone together, and we have a great time,” said William Crutchfield, TSU Fan.

“I don’t even know how football works, but I’m super excited to see them,” said Amyia White, TSU Fan.

“I come over here for the atmosphere, the people connecting with old friends,” said Marcus Lynch, JSU Fan.

Outside the Liberty Bowl Stadium, hundreds of TSU and JSU tailgaters brought out their best tents with food cooking on the grill, DJs to keep the vibes going, and flat-screen T.V.s to watch the match-up.

“Ain’t no competition, no contest,” said Lynch.

“We don’t care nothing about Dion, neon or none of that. It’s Eddie George, Tennessee State, and that’s what we do, and we’re gonna beat them by a lot,” said Crutchfield.

“What did I just tell you? We have 99-problems, but Memphis is not one,” said Corice Anderson, JSU Fan.

While fans cheer on their favorite teams from outside the stadium, the two viral fans say they hope this won’t be the last classic as we know it.

“I hope it keeps going because it’s a tradition, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Lynch.

“I want to be able to experience it more than once,” said Dia Wadlington, TSU Fan.

But for now, only time will tell.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reginald Williams, 18
Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
The scene on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police are searching for the two men seen making terrorist threats in a viral video.
Police searching for suspects they say made terrorist threats in viral video

Latest News

TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic
TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.
Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis
Weather
Spencer's Forecast