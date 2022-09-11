TSU and JSU Tailgaters celebrate 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In this year’s Southern Heritage Classic, it’s a possibility Tennessee State and Jackson State University will face for the final time.

Since 8 A.M. Saturday, maybe for some even earlier, Tennessee State and Jackson State football fans have been tailgating to celebrate one of the best game days in the Mid-South: The 33rd Annual Southern Heritage Classic.

“The southern heritage classic brings everyone together, and we have a great time,” said William Crutchfield, TSU Fan.

“I don’t even know how football works, but I’m super excited to see them,” said Amyia White, TSU Fan.

“I come over here for the atmosphere, the people connecting with old friends,” said Marcus Lynch, JSU Fan.

Outside the Liberty Bowl Stadium, hundreds of TSU and JSU tailgaters brought out their best tents with food cooking on the grill, DJs to keep the vibes going, and flat-screen T.V.s to watch the match-up.

“Ain’t no competition, no contest,” said Lynch.

“We don’t care nothing about Dion, neon or none of that. It’s Eddie George, Tennessee State, and that’s what we do, and we’re gonna beat them by a lot,” said Crutchfield.

“What did I just tell you? We have 99-problems, but Memphis is not one,” said Corice Anderson, JSU Fan.

While fans cheer on their favorite teams from outside the stadium, the two viral fans say they hope this won’t be the last classic as we know it.

“I hope it keeps going because it’s a tradition, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Lynch.

“I want to be able to experience it more than once,” said Dia Wadlington, TSU Fan.

But for now, only time will tell.

