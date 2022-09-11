Advertise with Us
Tracking a cold front with a dip in temperatures to follow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move into the Mid-South today, bringing more showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures will move into the region behind the front to start the work week.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 88
  • NORMAL LOW: 68

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. These will move out by sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will turn west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler and drier air will move in with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with slow clearing by Monday morning.

THIS WEEK: High pressure will start to build into the region on Monday bringing a period of dry weather with below normal temperatures. Monday night will be quite cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The area of high pressure will start to move east into the plains on Tuesday and then into the Mid-South on Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, dry weather will continue across the region with temperatures returning back to near normal. The upper level ridge will spread further east for next weekend with more dry weather and above normal temperatures expected for Friday and next Saturday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

