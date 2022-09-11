Advertise with Us
Peasant’s 2 TDs help Middle Tenn. beat Colorado St. 34-19

MTSU logo
MTSU logo(MTSU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Tra Fluellen returned an interception for a score on the first play from scrimmage, Frank Peasant ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter and Middle Tennessee never trailed as the Blue Raiders beat Colorado State 34-19. Peasant finished with 22 carries for 93 yards. Chase Cunningham completed 31 of 39 passes for 266 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Metcalf that gave Middle Tennessee (1-1) a 34-0 lead with 13:41 left in the third quarter. Clay Millen was 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns — all to Tory Holton —  for Colorado State (0-2), but threw two interceptions and was sacked nine times. Horton finished with nine receptions for 186 yards, including third-quarter scores of 48, 69 and 17 yards.

