Man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate right before the game.
The police believe the shooting at this moment that it was just self-inflicted.
The man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
