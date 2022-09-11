Advertise with Us
A man shoots himself while attending the Southern Heritage Classic football game.(WMC)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots himself at the Southern Heritage Classic tailgate right before the game.

The police believe the shooting at this moment that it was just self-inflicted.

The man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.

