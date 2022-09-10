Advertise with Us
What to bring: Southern Heritage Classic security protocol and prohibited items

The Southern Heritage Classic is played at the home of the Memphis Tigers.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced the security protocol for the 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic and a list of prohibited items.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies along with stadium security and local emergency management will have a strong presence throughout and around Liberty Park this weekend.

Memphis police also announced its traffic plan earlier this week.

In attempts to strengthen event security, all patrons will go through metal detection upon entry into the stadium, and a clear bag policy will be enforced.

Bags not in compliance with the stadium’s clear bag policy are prohibited.

Other prohibited items will include weapons, umbrellas, coolers, backpacks, strollers, and wide seat cushions.

A full and detailed list of prohibited items for the Southern Heritage Classic can be viewed here.

In the event any of these items are revealed during a search, patrons must dispose of the items or return the prohibited item to their car prior to entry.

