Victim critically injured after shooting
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m.

According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information about this case, call 901-528-CASH.

