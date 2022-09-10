Victim critically injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Friday around 9 p.m.

According to Memphis police, a man was located and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It happened on Eldridge Avenue and Springdale Street.

Police say the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information about this case, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.