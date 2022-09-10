Southern Heritage Classic parade kicked off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic parade was celebrated today in Orange Mound.

The parade kicked off the Southern Heritage Classic with festivities such as food, bands, and special guest leaders in the Mid-South.

This marked the 21st Orange Mound Classic parade in Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland said, “This is one of my favorite events of the entire year. Thousands of people out here, good feelings. And after the week we’ve had we need a good event. And after the week we’ve had, we need an uplifting event.”

The parade was an event leading up to the Southern Heritage Classic football game between rivals, Tennessee State and Jackson State that tips off at 6pm tonight at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

