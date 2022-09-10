Southern Heritage Classic Brings Familiar Traditions Back to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic Weekend is in full swing!

As the Bluff City welcomes thousands of fans to the 901 for the annual game that pits Jackson State Vs. Tennessee State.

After a tough week in the mid-south, this game may be the perfect distraction.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the Memphis community for the recent tragedies deeply saddened by all that’s happening over the last few days, and this game couldn’t have come at a better time as we shift our focus to something positive,” said Eddie George during the Southern Heritage Classic Luncheon.

The luncheon kicked off a fun-filled packed Classic weekend.

Both teams will square off Saturday at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at 6 pm.

However, before football comes tailgating.

Friday morning, tailgaters were allowed inside to set up for hours of grilling, fellowship, and fun.

“HBCU classics, in general, is a time to come together. It’s time for the two teams to meet on neutral grounds; it really bolsters the rivalry. It brings families together; Memphis is a great city,” said Jackson State President Thomas Hudson.

Another event making a return is the Classic Parade.

Participants will make their way through Orange Mound starting at 8 am Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic.

It was virtual for the last two years.

The southern Heritage Classic was created by Fred Jones back in the early 1990′s.

This year marks the 33rd Classic in the Bluff City.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.