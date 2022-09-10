Advertise with Us
Isolated evening showers and a big cold front on the way Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated showers will continue in spots this evening with more clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a passing shower early. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn east at 5 mph.

SUNDAY COLD FRONT: Isolated showers and storms will develop along the front and will move out before sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will turn west at 5-10 mph.  Cooler and drier air will move in Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with slow clearing.

DRY WEEK AHEAD: Behind the front, temperatures will be cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s. It will warm up quickly by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with his back into the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 60s. Expect sunshine most of the week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

