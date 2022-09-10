Frist Alert to weekend rain and storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue to push in from the south this morning. We will have scattered showers and storms today, but you will have some breaks in the rain. The best chance for rain will be in the morning and afternoon. Rain chances will drop after 8 pm. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s this evening.

TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 84 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the 60s. Winds: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front will move through the area tomorrow, which will bring more rain. It won’t rain all day, but you should expect to see a few downpours form the morning to the early evening. It will also be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will drastically drop behind the cold front. Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday through Friday will also be mostly sunny with afternoon highs climbing back to the lower 90s.

