FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER WEEK 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 4 of Friday Football Fever was jam-packed with eight games across Tennessee and Mississippi.

We start at Memphis University School, where the Owls defended their house against Raleigh Egypt with a commanding 47-0 victory to improve to 3-1 on the year.

It was a similar story up the street at Christian Brothers High School. The Purple Wave throttle White Station 44-0 to get back to .500 on the year.

At Tiger Stadium, Whitehaven fell handily to Brentwood Academy, 42-7.

There were two games in Southaven tonight, including an impressive performance from Northpoint Christian. The Trojans score a 49-8 home victory.

Southaven High School welcomed Lafayette to town and came out on top in a back-and-forth affair 33-28. The Chargers move to 2-0 on the season.

Lake Cormorant put on a defensive clinic on the road against Horn Lake, shutting out the Eagles 22-0.

Collierville’s dream season continues as the Dragons go to Olive Branch and shutout Center Hill 42-0. Collierville moves to 4-0 and has outscored their opponents 168-6 in those games.

Finally, over in Eads, DeSoto Central wins a wild one on the road against Briarcrest Christian 46-34.

