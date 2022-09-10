Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Friday football fever week 4

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 4 of Friday football fever was jam-packed with eight games across Tennessee and Mississippi.

We start at Memphis University School, where the Owls defended their house against Raleigh Egypt with a commanding 47-0 victory to improve to 3-1 on the year.

It was a similar story up the street at Christian Brothers High School. The Purple Wave throttle White Station 44-0 to get back to .500 on the year.

At Tiger Stadium. Whitehaven fell handily to Brentwood Academy, 42-7.

There were two games in Southaven, including an impressive performance from Northpoint Christian. The Trojans score a 49-8 home victory.

Southaven High School welcomed Lafayette to town and came out on top in a back-and-forth affair 33-28. The Chargers move to 2-0 on the season.

Lake Cormorant put on a defensive clinic on the road against Horn Lake, shutting out the Eagles 22-0.

Collierville’s dream season continues, as the Dragons go to Olive Branch and shutout Center Hill 42-0. Collierville moves to 4-0 and has outscored their opponents 168-6 in those games.

Finally over in Eads, DeSoto Central wins a wild one on the road against Briarcrest Christian 46-34.

