Appeal denied for Holly Bobo murder suspect

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned.

Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Holly Bobo was a nursing student who disappeared from her home in Darden, Tennessee, in 2011.

Her remains were found in 2014.

Adams’ attorneys claimed nearly a dozen errors during his trial as grounds for a new trial.

The appeals court sided with the original trial court.

