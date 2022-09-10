Advertise with Us
Appeal denied for Holly Bobo murder suspect

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned.

Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Zachary Adams history involves violent assault against own mother

Holly Bobo was a nursing student who disappeared from her home in Darden, Tennessee, in 2011.

Her remains were found in 2014.

Adams’ attorneys claimed nearly a dozen errors during his trial as grounds for a new trial.

The appeals court sided with the original trial court.

