Appeal denied for Holly Bobo murder suspect
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned.
Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.
He is currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Holly Bobo was a nursing student who disappeared from her home in Darden, Tennessee, in 2011.
Her remains were found in 2014.
Adams’ attorneys claimed nearly a dozen errors during his trial as grounds for a new trial.
The appeals court sided with the original trial court.
