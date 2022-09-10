Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 more arrests made after shots fired near Germantown High

Jonathan Johnson, 35, and Daniesha Roberts, 34.
Jonathan Johnson, 35, and Daniesha Roberts, 34.(Germantown Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Germantown Police Department have made two additional arrests related to the shooting incident that took place near Germantown High School on Aug. 24.

Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m that day.

There were no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

The scene near Germantown High.
The scene near Germantown High.(Shelby County)

Jonathan D. Johnson, 35, of Memphis, has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Daniesha Y. Roberts, 34, of Memphis, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property for a related incident that took place on the Germantown High School campus on Aug. 22.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

Southern Heritage Classic
Southern Heritage Classic Brings Familiar Traditions Back to the Mid-South
Zachary Adams
Appeal denied for Holly Bobo murder suspect
Hundreds of Mid-Southerners gathered Friday morning to honor Eliza Fletcher, who was killed...
Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’
Reginald Williams, 18
Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say