2 more arrests made after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Germantown Police Department have made two additional arrests related to the shooting incident that took place near Germantown High School on Aug. 24.

Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m that day.

There were no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

The scene near Germantown High. (Shelby County)

Jonathan D. Johnson, 35, of Memphis, has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and carrying a weapon on school property.

Daniesha Y. Roberts, 34, of Memphis, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property for a related incident that took place on the Germantown High School campus on Aug. 22.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.

ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

