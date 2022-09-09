Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Witness recounts victim killed during shooting rampage at BP gas station

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Wednesday night’s shooting rampage, a gas station stocker in South Memphis says he witnessed the death of a regular customer he recognized well.

This regular was one of four killed in Wednesday evening’s shooting spree that plagued the Memphis metropolitan area for hours before the suspect was arrested that same night.

At 4:25 p.m., Memphis police responded to the shooting that took place at a BP gas station on South Parkway East, where the victim was found shot to death.

RELATED — Timeline, map of Wednesday’s violent spree

That afternoon, BP stocker William Lowe says he saw the victim, whose name he did not know, enter the store to get something to drink.

Lowe says the customer bought two cans of Bud Ice, then walked outside.

Lowe says so did he.

“I had a cigarette, so I wanted to smoke it a little, and I lit it,” he said, “and I went over by the trees over there, and there was a crate, and I just sat on the crate.”

He says he saw the victim get into his car, but he never got a chance to shut his door.

Moments later, Lowe says a car pulled up and opened fire.

“I heard four gunshots, bow bow bow! The shooter didn’t even get out of the car. He just shot four times, backed out, and drove on back out and went on about his business like ain’t nothing happen,” he said.

Lowe said he jumped into action and called 911 in hopes he could save his life.

“I’m thinking, maybe he had been shot in a way where he might survive,” Lowe said.

Unfortunately, the wounds the victim sustained were too severe.

At this time, MPD has not released the name of the victim who was killed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
Cleotha Henderson in court
Judge revokes bond for man charged in kidnapping, murder of Eliza Fletcher
In 2000, at the age of 16, Abston kidnapped Memphis Defense Attorney Kemper Durand (right).
A look into Cleotha Abston’s lengthy juvenile record
A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on South Parkway East leaves one man dead

Latest News

A shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead.
Shooting on South Parkway East leaves one man dead
Victims of shooting spree share their story
Victims of shooting spree speak out about their story
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 8, 2022
The man charged with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher was officially arraigned for...
Arraignment held, case moves forward for Cleotha Henderson Abston