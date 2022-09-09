Witness recounts victim killed during shooting rampage at BP gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Wednesday night’s shooting rampage, a gas station stocker in South Memphis says he witnessed the death of a regular customer he recognized well.

This regular was one of four killed in Wednesday evening’s shooting spree that plagued the Memphis metropolitan area for hours before the suspect was arrested that same night.

At 4:25 p.m., Memphis police responded to the shooting that took place at a BP gas station on South Parkway East, where the victim was found shot to death.

That afternoon, BP stocker William Lowe says he saw the victim, whose name he did not know, enter the store to get something to drink.

Lowe says the customer bought two cans of Bud Ice, then walked outside.

Lowe says so did he.

“I had a cigarette, so I wanted to smoke it a little, and I lit it,” he said, “and I went over by the trees over there, and there was a crate, and I just sat on the crate.”

He says he saw the victim get into his car, but he never got a chance to shut his door.

Moments later, Lowe says a car pulled up and opened fire.

“I heard four gunshots, bow bow bow! The shooter didn’t even get out of the car. He just shot four times, backed out, and drove on back out and went on about his business like ain’t nothing happen,” he said.

Lowe said he jumped into action and called 911 in hopes he could save his life.

“I’m thinking, maybe he had been shot in a way where he might survive,” Lowe said.

Unfortunately, the wounds the victim sustained were too severe.

At this time, MPD has not released the name of the victim who was killed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.