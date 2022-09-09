Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tips to overcome trauma and anxiety

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anxiety is high for those across the Mid-South following the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher and a 19-year-old man going on a shooting rampage.

Dr. April Garner, behavioral health consultant with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about steps people can take to overcome trauma and work through those feelings and emotions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
The Southern Heritage Classic is played at the home of the Memphis Tigers.
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Tips to overcome trauma and anxiety