Tiger Women’s Soccer bound back vs FAU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It hasn’t been very often the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer team has to bounce back from a two-game losing streak.

But, that’s the case as the Tigers took on Florida Atlantic on the home pitch Thursday night.

A moment of silence before the match to remember Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was murdered last week and played soccer for the Tigers in 2006 and 2007.

The UofM had to rally after two tough road losses to ACC powers Louisville and #2 Virginia that Cost Memphis its No. 23 national ranking -- second Half Nil-Nil.

In the 47th minute, Jocelyn Alonzo finds Kimberley Smit off the corner kick for a goal -- 1-Nil Memphis.

Twenty minutes later nice pass by Saorla Miller to Peyton Felton to Effie Kerkhof then a left foot blast for goal 2-Nil and rolling.

No let up as the game wrapped up, but not without another Memphis goal.

Mya Jones did the honors in the 87th minute. The Tigers go on to win it 3-Nil.

The UofM Women next play at Indiana Sunday at 4 p.m.

