Thunderstorms possible over the weekend, drop in humidity next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Most of the day will also be dry, but a few showers will start popping up by early evening. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Mississippi. We will start off with sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. 20%. High: 89 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: East 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will arrive this weekend, which will deliver a chance for scattered storms. It no longer looks like a wash-out, but you should plan for rounds of rain during the afternoon and evening. A few storms with lightning and heavy rain will be possible. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: We will have a taste of Fall next week with a big drop in temperatures and humidity. Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with afternoon highs climbing back to the lower 90s.

