Tenn. man sentenced to 37 years in prison for kidnapping in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tennessee man is set to spend over 30 years in federal prison after he was convicted of kidnapping, among other charges, in DeSoto County.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 37-year-old Keatron Walls of Clarksville, was sentenced to 37 years behind bars for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking.

A jury convicted Walls of the charges after a six-day trial in early 2022.

On Nov. 23, 2016, Walls drove from Clarksville to a house where his ex-girlfriend lived with several family members in DeSoto County.

Armed with an automatic rifle, DCSD says Walls fired 10 shots into the home striking four of the seven people inside the home. One victim lost a leg and another lost a finger.

The family did not see Walls before he fled the scene. A false alibi later connected him to the incident.

On April 20, 2018 Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her 5-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend at gunpoint from an apartment in Memphis. During the drive to a relative’s house, Walls made threats to kill the victims.

Officials say he made them get out of the vehicle, onto their knees and fired shots past their heads.

After arguing with relatives about the victims’ release, Walls reportedly made them drive back into Shelby County where police eventually stopped them. the victims were rescued and Walls was arrested.

Walls’ 37-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release without the possibility of parole.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.