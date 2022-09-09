Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a moving scene in Memphis Friday morning.

Thousands of men and women across the country woke up early to finish the run of Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped during her early morning jog near the University of Memphis last Friday.

Specifically in Memphis, hundreds made their way to the site of Fletcher’s kidnapping, at Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street, to finish the early morning run the midtown mother of two began on September 2, cut short just after 4 a.m.

“Her legacy for running... I’m a lifelong runner myself. I love running at 4, 5, and 3 in the morning. This was a perfect time to come out and pay my respects,” one runner said after running 8.4 miles.

“I should feel comfortable in my own neighborhood, running at 4 o’clock in the morning,” another runner said.

Running was one of Fletcher’s passions, and according to run organizer Jan Mars it was a fitting tribute.

“Amazing people showed up and walked in her honor... and tears... and joy... and friends... it’s been a very wonderful morning,” Mars said.

Later in the day in Collierville, Orgill, the company started and owned by Fletcher’s family, held a walk of their own, walking laps throughout the workday wearing shirts that said “Finish Liza’s run.”

“We had a lot of employees that wanted to do something in recognition of Liza,” said Boyden Moore, Orgill’s President & CEO.

Moore was at this morning’s run, along with 100 other employees paying their respects.

“We had about 25 ladies that either walked or ran in the event and about 75 men that came out to support and provide safety,” said Moore.

The site was overwhelming for Moore and the Orgill team.

“It was actually beautiful,” the Orgill CEO said. “She was a person with the biggest smile in the world. I think that light that she had has been able to be shown on a broader stage than she could’ve ever imagined. It’s really moving, really touching.”

Moore says the showing today and this morning gives hope to a city during a time of tragedy and allows the legacy of Fletcher to live on, one step at a time.

Many of these people didn’t know Fletcher personally, but many now know her story, one that some say will stick with them when they go out on a run.

