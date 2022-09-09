Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

Luke Knox
Luke Knox(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.

Before having the chance to play this season, Luke died at the age of 22 on Tuesday, August 18. His cause of death was not made public.

On Thursday, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to announce an honorary event for Knox and expressed his emotions toward the former Rebel, saying, “Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us...”

The 16-yardline on both ends of the field will be highlighted with his jersey number illuminated in red, with Knox’s number also being displayed in the end zone.

The kick off on Saturday is set to start at 6 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Reginald Williams, 18
Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say
The scene on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Police are searching for the two men seen making terrorist threats in a viral video.
Police searching for suspects they say made terrorist threats in viral video

Latest News

Victim critically injured after shooting
Victim critically injured after shooting
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Saturday AM Weather 9/10
Friday Football Fever week 4
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER WEEK 4
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 4 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 4 Part 2
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 4
Friday Football Fever 2022 - Week 4 Part 1