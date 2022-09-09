Advertise with Us
Man arrested for stripping nude, swinging pants over head after doing meth, report says

A Knoxville man was arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage Thursday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.
William Elliott
William Elliott(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man, identified as William Elliott, was arrested after stripping naked on top of a parking garage Thursday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the Walnut Street Garage, the report said.

“[Elliott] had stripped naked and was swinging his pants over his head, When PBA security arrived, [Elliott] began to chase them around the upper level,” teh report stated.

After making contact, responding officers said that Elliott was speaking to an “imaginary person” and admitted to doing meth earlier in the night.

Elliott was charged with public indecency.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

