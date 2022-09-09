Man accused of Mid-South shooting spree to make first court appearance since arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a shooting spree that put the city of Memphis on lockdown is expected in court for the first time Friday morning since allegedly committing mass murder.

Right now Ezekiel Kelly is facing on a charge of first-degree murder.

But more charges are likely. Memphis Police Department says the 19-year-old went on a shooting spree Wednesday shooting seven people over a nearly 24-hour period, killing four of them.

And we’re now learning more about those victims including who police say was the first victim of Kelly’s on Wednesday -- DeWayne “Amir” Tunstall.

Marcus Cash says Tunstall was over at his house when Kelly showed up for some food.

Then, he heard gunfire.

Cash’s home in North Memphis is now riddled with bullets and his friend, Tunstall, was killed.

Police say this happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday and it’s this murder Kelly is now facing the murder charge for.

But police say hours after he opened fire in North Memphis, Kelly went on a shooting spree shooting six more people across Memphis.

Like many of us in this community, Cash can’t make any sense of the murder of his friend.

“He ate. He ate his food; it was out the blue! Like it was out the blue like literally,” said Cash.

Cash says Kelly was an acquaintance and there was no known issue between anyone in the house that night.

Of course, Tunstall’s story is just one of many a slew of families trying to make sense of what appeared to be a random rampage.

Again Kelly is in court today for the first time since his arrest on Wednesday. We’ll have a crew there and bring you the latest information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.