Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

Ezekiel Kelly
19-year-old accused of deadly Mid-South shooting spree in jail without bond
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Friday Weather 9/9
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot