Isolated downpours this weekend, but not a washout

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening with the next front, mainly in west TN and north MS. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.  

WEEKEND: The cold front will keep rain chances around over the weekend. Scattered showers or storms will be likely off and on Saturday. Some scattered rain will linger into Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop at the start of next week with highs in the 70s to low 80s and lows in the 50s to low 60s. It will warm up quickly by Wednesday Thursday and Friday with his back into the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 60s. Expect sunshine all week long.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

