Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about Hispanic Heritage Month that kicks off September 15.

Vivian not only talked about the history of National Hispanic Heritage Month, but also took some time to highlight Latinos doing big things in the Mid-South.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

