Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

I-55 bridge closed to eastbound traffic due to crash

Traffic on the I-55 bridge
Traffic on the I-55 bridge(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound traffic on the I-55 bridge is at a halt.

A crash happened sometime around 10:35 a.m. Friday that has traffic blocked. Westbound traffic is unaffected.

Do not drive in that direction if possible.

Police say there were multiple tractor trailers involved in the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

The Southern Heritage Classic is played at the home of the Memphis Tigers.
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Gov. Bill Lee in Memphis at THP headquarters
Gov. Lee: Memphis has seen ‘face of evil’
Former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer indicted for stolen evidence
Police are searching for the two men seen making terrorist threats in a viral video.
Police searching for suspects they say made terrorist threats in viral video