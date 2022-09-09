I-55 bridge closed to eastbound traffic due to crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound traffic on the I-55 bridge is at a halt.

A crash happened sometime around 10:35 a.m. Friday that has traffic blocked. Westbound traffic is unaffected.

Do not drive in that direction if possible.

Police say there were multiple tractor trailers involved in the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.