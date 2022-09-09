Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis.

The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment of silence.

The run/walk came after, with hundreds of people from the Shelby County community there to support Fletcher’s family.

“I needed to grieve the loss of Eliza,” said Ricky Learned of Germantown. “I didn’t know her, but I’m heartbroken for her family.”

The run/walk began on Central Avenue around 4:30 a.m., the same time and location where Fletcher was reported kidnapped last Friday.

Hundreds of candles were lit Friday morning as Mid-Southerners held a vigil where Eliza Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog last week. (Action News 5)

Participants said the time of the morning is a familiar time for them as runners.

“It struck my heart a little bit because you know, I should feel comfortable in my own neighborhood running at 4 o’clock in the morning,” said Tyler Rhyne of Memphis.

Events across the nation also honored Fletcher Friday morning. In Nashville, runners gathered at the Nashville Running Company at 4:30 a.m. and ran three miles to Shelby Park.

There were also runs in Birmingham, and Little Rock, where runners kicked off their run with a prayer and a moment of silence at Calvary Baptist Church, then ran about a mile and a half.

“It was devastating just to see and to follow just knowing she was a mother,” explained Melanie Baden of Little Rock. “Knowing that all of us have a huge running community here. "

