Former Shelby County Criminal Court clerk staffer indicted for stolen evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office was indicted last month for stealing cash from evidence.

Steven Stamp, a former principal clerk, is accused of stealing at least $61,890 in cash from the criminal court clerk’s two properties and evidence storage locations.

The investigation originated when a family member of a victim came to the evidence room to get their belongings. An employee noticed money was missing from the evidence box, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

A second incident of missing money launched an audit of the property and evidence rooms on Oct. 19, 2020.

The comptroller’s office says Sharp admitted that beginning in 2018 he took money from evidence boxes.

He is indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of official misconduct.

