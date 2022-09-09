Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 33rd year, the Jackson State and Tennessee State Tigers will meet for the annual Southern Heritage Classic.

Although neither schools reside in the Bluff City, the festivities leading into the big game greatly benefits the city.

“The hotels are full, and the cash registers are ringing,” said Kevin Cane, president of Memphis Tourism.

Events like the Southern Heritage Classic help the city of Memphis boom. Cane said each year the classic brings in nearly $10 million. 2021′s revenue funded the renovation for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“This stadium has never looked any better than it does right now,” said Cane. " We spent $2 million on renovations this year, and boy it shows everywhere you look.”

General manager of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Thomas Carrier said the renovations varied, but are still very noticeable to fans.

“We’ve been changing out signage, cleaning up the building, the pressure washing that’s been going on, we got new ticketing stools, and some smaller things the fans won’t really see but it improves the fans overall fan experience,” Carrier said. “We’ve been restriping the parking lot and getting things ready for this football season. Really excited about what’s going to be showcased for the fans this season.”

President of Tennessee State University Glenda Glover said there’s no better feeling than coming to Memphis.

“It’s a time to showcase the academia for both intuitions,” Glover said. “It’s a time of fun, meeting up with family members, family reunion. It’s just so much more than a football game.”

The 2022 Southern heritage Classic could possibly be the last time the Jackson State and Tennessee State Tigers face off.

