Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dolly Parton releases statement on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Parton performed for the Queen in London in 1977.
(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton released a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II Friday on Twitter.

In the tweet, Parton offered her prayers for the royal family.

“She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest In Peace,” Parton said.

Parton performed for the Queen in London in 1977.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

Throughout Friday in Memphis and across the country, runs were held to finish the run Eliza...
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
The scene on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240
Weather
Spencer's Forecast