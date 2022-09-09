Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was found shot and wounded on I-240 Friday.

Officers were called to I-240 and Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m.

They found a male teen who was injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not reveal his age.

Police now say the shooting actually happened at Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

