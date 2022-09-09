Advertise with Us
Teen shot, wounded and found on I-240

The scene on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
The scene on I-240 near Lamar Ave.(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was found shot and wounded on I-240 Friday.

Officers were called to I-240 and Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m.

They found a male teen who was injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not reveal his age.

Police now say the shooting actually happened at Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
