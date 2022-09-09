Bluff City Life: Wed., 29 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Meet The Clothier For The King
Hal Lansky | Second-Generation Owner for Lansky Bros. at the Peabody
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Behind The Curtain At Orpheum Theatre
Brett Batterson | President & CEO of Orpheum Theatre
Father-Daughter Duo Graduates From Law School
Bethany Davis | University of Memphis School of Law Graduate with Juris Doctoral Degree
Demarcus Davis | University of Memphis School of Law Graduate with Juris Doctoral Degree
Finding Refuge In Memphis From The Middle East
Anita Biriya | Afghan Refugee
An Exhibition of Charcoal Drawings
Andy’s Adventure: Memphis’ Incredible Pizza Company
Working For The Equality Of LGBTQ+ People In Tenn.
Shahin A. Samiei, MPH
Shelby County Committee Chair | Tennessee Equality Project
