Bluff City Life: Wed., 29 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Meet The Clothier For The King

Hal Lansky | Second-Generation Owner for Lansky Bros. at the Peabody

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Behind The Curtain At Orpheum Theatre

Brett Batterson | President & CEO of Orpheum Theatre

Father-Daughter Duo Graduates From Law School

Bethany Davis | University of Memphis School of Law Graduate with Juris Doctoral Degree

Demarcus Davis | University of Memphis School of Law Graduate with Juris Doctoral Degree

Finding Refuge In Memphis From The Middle East

Anita Biriya | Afghan Refugee

Light In The Darkness

An Exhibition of Charcoal Drawings

Anita Biriya | Afghan Refugee

Andy’s Adventure: Memphis’ Incredible Pizza Company

Working For The Equality Of LGBTQ+ People In Tenn.

Shahin A. Samiei, MPH

Shelby County Committee Chair | Tennessee Equality Project

