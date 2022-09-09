Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here's what's in today's show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Bettering Memphis By The Bluff
Carol Coletta | President & CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership
Preserving The Soundtrack Of The City
Tonya Dyson | Executive Director of Memphis Slim Collaboratory
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Creating Tiger And Peacock’s Gemini
Angelo Donati | Bartender at Tiger and Peacock
The History Of Memphis Pride At MOSH
Raka Nandi | Exhibits & Collections at Museum of Science & History (MoSH)
Kevin Thompson | Executive Director at Museum of Science & History (MoSH)
5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10
New Legal Thriller Journeys Through Memphis
Bill Walk | Author of Holes in the Soles of his Gucci Loafers & Attorney with The Crone Law Firm
