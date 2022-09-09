Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bettering Memphis By The Bluff

Carol Coletta | President & CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership

Preserving The Soundtrack Of The City

Tonya Dyson | Executive Director of Memphis Slim Collaboratory

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Creating Tiger And Peacock’s Gemini

Angelo Donati | Bartender at Tiger and Peacock

The History Of Memphis Pride At MOSH

Raka Nandi | Exhibits & Collections at Museum of Science & History (MoSH)

Kevin Thompson | Executive Director at Museum of Science & History (MoSH)

Rise Up/Memphis Proud Exhibit

5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10

New Legal Thriller Journeys Through Memphis

Bill Walk | Author of Holes in the Soles of his Gucci Loafers & Attorney with The Crone Law Firm

Soulin’ On The River

