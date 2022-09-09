Bluff City Life: Thurs., 30 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Positive Vibes Only: A Life Of Empowering Others Online
Royce Morgan | Social Media Influencer | Instagram.com/theroycemorgan
Teaching Teens The Trade: How To Build A Creative Business Plan
Nicole Gates | Managing Partner for The She-EO unlimited | weartup.org
Crafting Your Meal From Forest To Table
Andrew Armstrong | Executive Chef for Bounty on Broad
Moulard Duck Breast With The Pea Tendril Pasta
Andrew Armstrong | Executive Chef for Bounty on Broad
Richard Wilson | Soulful Blues & Jazz Performer & Songwriter| galaxytracks.com
The First In The Mid-South Offering Advanced New Imaging Technology For Prostate Cancer
Hartwell Strain | Director of Radiology for West Cancer Center & Research Institute
Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute
“Say What Is Right Blues” by Richard Wilson
Richard Wilson | Soulful Blues & Jazz Performer & Songwriter| galaxytracks.com
