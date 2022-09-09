Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 30 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Positive Vibes Only: A Life Of Empowering Others Online

Royce Morgan | Social Media Influencer | Instagram.com/theroycemorgan

Teaching Teens The Trade: How To Build A Creative Business Plan

Nicole Gates | Managing Partner for The She-EO unlimited | weartup.org

Crafting Your Meal From Forest To Table

Andrew Armstrong | Executive Chef for Bounty on Broad

Moulard Duck Breast With The Pea Tendril Pasta

Andrew Armstrong | Executive Chef for Bounty on Broad

Richard Wilson Music

Richard Wilson | Soulful Blues & Jazz Performer & Songwriter| galaxytracks.com

The First In The Mid-South Offering Advanced New Imaging Technology For Prostate Cancer

Hartwell Strain | Director of Radiology for West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

“Say What Is Right Blues” by Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson | Soulful Blues & Jazz Performer & Songwriter| galaxytracks.com

