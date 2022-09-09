Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Evolving Through Memphis Music
Courtney Little | Acclaimed Memphis Musician | Instagram.com/c.little_tv
Andy’s Adventure: Bluff City Balloon Jamboree pt. 1
Andy’s Adventure: Bluff City Balloon Jamboree pt. 2
901 Native Becomes Nationally-Recognized Author
Kelis Rowe | Memphis Native & Author of “Finding Jupiter”
5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Alice In Wonderland At Memphis Botanic Garden
Olivia Wall | Director of Marketing for Memphis Botanic Garden
Gina Harris | Director of Education and Events for Memphis Botanic Garden
