Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Evolving Through Memphis Music

Courtney Little | Acclaimed Memphis Musician | Instagram.com/c.little_tv

Andy’s Adventure: Bluff City Balloon Jamboree pt. 1

Andy’s Adventure: Bluff City Balloon Jamboree pt. 2

901 Native Becomes Nationally-Recognized Author

Kelis Rowe | Memphis Native & Author of “Finding Jupiter”

Delta Dirt Distillery

5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Alice In Wonderland At Memphis Botanic Garden

Olivia Wall | Director of Marketing for Memphis Botanic Garden

Creating Teacup Planters

Gina Harris | Director of Education and Events for Memphis Botanic Garden

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

BETTERING MEMPHIS BY THE BLUFF
Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 June
Finding Resilience For A Better Future
Bluff City Life: Mon., 20 June
The Significance Of Juneteenth
Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 June
Just Heal, Bro: Finding Strength In Vulnerability
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 07 September pt. 1 of 8