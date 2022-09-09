Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Cooking Her Way To A Championship Title

Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Creating Chef Tam’s Swamp Pizza

Chef Tamra Patterson | Owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Excelling Through Life With Kroger

Willie Mae Liggins | Associate for 28 Years with The Kroger Co.

George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager with The Kroger Co.

Bridging Cultures Through Bilingual Theatre

Monica S. Sanchez | Artistic Director & Co-Founder of Cazateatro

Celebrating Education & The Community

George Brown | Associate Communications & Engagement Manager with The Kroger Co.

The Power Of Documentaries To Create Change

Marie Pizano | CEO of MVP3 Entertainment Group

Expanding Services With New Garden & Greenspace

Kelley Henderson | Executive Director of Catholic Charities of West Tennessee

