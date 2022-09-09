Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

How Choosing Sobriety Helped Me Soar

Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen

Crafting Virgin Cocktails For The Fourth

Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen

Giving Memphians Another Chance To Excel

Adrian Anderson | Recent Graduate from The Excel Center

Samantha Dowdy | Director of Workforce Development for The Excel Center

Celebrating The 4th Of July Safely

Tamara Moore | MC / Host for Collierville Independence Day Celebration

Fresh Fruit Cocktails For The 4th Of July

Carmen Barfield | Owner of Applesauce Bartending

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Brand New From Blue Bell: Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream

Norris Seay | Sales Manager for Blue Bell Creameries

Reed Territory Manager for Blue Bell Creameries

Southern-Inspired Homemade Recipes

Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen

