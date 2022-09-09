Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
How Choosing Sobriety Helped Me Soar
Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen
Crafting Virgin Cocktails For The Fourth
Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen
Giving Memphians Another Chance To Excel
Adrian Anderson | Recent Graduate from The Excel Center
Samantha Dowdy | Director of Workforce Development for The Excel Center
Celebrating The 4th Of July Safely
Tamara Moore | MC / Host for Collierville Independence Day Celebration
Fresh Fruit Cocktails For The 4th Of July
Carmen Barfield | Owner of Applesauce Bartending
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Brand New From Blue Bell: Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream
Norris Seay | Sales Manager for Blue Bell Creameries
Reed Territory Manager for Blue Bell Creameries
Southern-Inspired Homemade Recipes
Ashley Boyd | Founder of The Pink Owl Kitchen
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.