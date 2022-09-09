Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Memphis: The Perfect Backdrop For The Big Screen
Linn Sitler | Film Commissioner for Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission
Behind The Scenes Of “Elvis” The Movie
5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10
Memphis Connections To “Elvis” Movie
Inside the New Raleigh Library
Andre Boulay | Librarian for Raleigh Library
Andy’s Adventure: All New Elvis: Dressed To Rock Exhibit Now Open
Michael Jurgens | Certified Arborist for Jones Bros. Tree & Landscape
The First In The Mid-South Offering Advanced New Imaging Technology For Prostate Cancer
Hartwell Strain | Director of Radiology for West Cancer Center & Research Institute
