Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis: The Perfect Backdrop For The Big Screen

Linn Sitler | Film Commissioner for Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission

Behind The Scenes Of “Elvis” The Movie

5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10

Memphis Connections To “Elvis” Movie

5 Star Stories are New Tuesday Nights at 10

Inside the New Raleigh Library

Andre Boulay | Librarian for Raleigh Library

Andy’s Adventure: All New Elvis: Dressed To Rock Exhibit Now Open

Help Beat Tree Heat

Michael Jurgens | Certified Arborist for Jones Bros. Tree & Landscape

The First In The Mid-South Offering Advanced New Imaging Technology For Prostate Cancer

Hartwell Strain | Director of Radiology for West Cancer Center & Research Institute

