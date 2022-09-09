Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Significance of Juneteenth

Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & Founder of Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 1

Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More

Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 2

Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More

Maintaining Your Health & Wellness

Dr. Cassandra Howard | Chief Medical Officer of Methodist University Hospital

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Stepping Into Style

Mamadou Cissokho | Vendor for Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Taking the Stage for Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Jay Aaron | Memphis Musician | Instagram.com/_jay.aaron

Step into Juneteenth Cultural Celebrations

Tenita Freeman | Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.