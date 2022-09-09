Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
The Significance of Juneteenth
Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & Founder of Memphis Juneteenth Festival
Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 1
Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More
Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 2
Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More
Maintaining Your Health & Wellness
Dr. Cassandra Howard | Chief Medical Officer of Methodist University Hospital
Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Mamadou Cissokho | Vendor for Memphis Juneteenth Festival
Taking the Stage for Memphis Juneteenth Festival
Jay Aaron | Memphis Musician | Instagram.com/_jay.aaron
Step into Juneteenth Cultural Celebrations
Tenita Freeman | Memphis Juneteenth Festival
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.