Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Significance of Juneteenth

Telisa Franklin | Juneteenth Historian & Founder of Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 1

Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More

Juneteenth Feast from Food Trucks pt. 2

Angie Ellis | Owner of Lola B’s New Orleans Snowballs & More

Maintaining Your Health & Wellness

Dr. Cassandra Howard | Chief Medical Officer of Methodist University Hospital

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Stepping Into Style

Mamadou Cissokho | Vendor for Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Taking the Stage for Memphis Juneteenth Festival

Jay Aaron | Memphis Musician | Instagram.com/_jay.aaron

Step into Juneteenth Cultural Celebrations

Tenita Freeman | Memphis Juneteenth Festival

