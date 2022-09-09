Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 01 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Parks Fireworks

Allison Fouche’ | Deputy Chief Communications Officer for City of Memphis

Dunkin’ New Summer Release Taste Test

Gina and Andy try out the new additions to Dunkin’ Donuts menu

Get Out & Go Play With Tennis Memphis

Arnold Thompson | Director, Outreach, & Community Development for Tennis Memphis, Inc

Meeting The Needs Of Refugees In Memphis

Jesika Davidson Bridgeforth | Monitoring, Evaluations, & Compliance Coordinator | Refugee Empowerment Program

Isaac James | Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Coordinator | Refugee Empowerment Program

How You Can Help Support Refugees In Memphis

Jesika Davidson Bridgeforth | Monitoring, Evaluations, & Compliance Coordinator | Refugee Empowerment Program

Isaac James | Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Coordinator | Refugee Empowerment Program

Hearing Aids & Health

Claire Collord Johnson | Audiologist & Regional Manager of Clinical Services for UnitedHealthcare Hearing

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Bartender’s Twist On The Naked Ray Gun

