‘Shine Blight’ campaign aims to honor Eliza Fletcher by clearing overgrown lots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Eliza Fletcher’s body was found in a blighted and abandoned property in South Memphis, a newly elected Shelby County commissioner is taking action to clean up property lots in honor of her.

“Shine Blight is the name of the campaign; it aims to remediate light across District 10,’’ said Shelby County Commissioner Britney Thorton.

Taking on her first coordinated project for District 10, Thronton said the best time to strike is while the iron is hot and take action for the South Memphis community.

“Looking at all of the neighborhoods, if you don’t know District 10, it goes from Hamilton High School to Graceland and then out to Cherry Road,” said Thronton.

She said the Shine Blight campaign came about within the last 48 hours as a way to shine light on blighted properties but also honor the tragic loss of Fletcher.

"Shine Blight" was launched to shed light on blighted properties like the one where Eliza Fletcher's body was found. (Action News 5)

“I wonder if there was not an abandoned house and overgrown grass in the case of Ms. Fletcher, could the story have been different? There is no way to have known, but to see that being a crucial part of the story is definitely unsettling,” said Thronton.

The campaign will be a three-month-long project in an effort to organize and choose local lawn care service providers and report back on how they plan to focus their efforts in traditionally Black communities across South Memphis that have been neglected for so long.

It’s a similar model that stems from 2016′s ‘Mow the Mound’ in Orange Mound and one that a longtime resident and human rights activist Damon Curry Morris said he’s glad to see coming to the neighborhood.

“I am glad and I hope this becomes a positive venture for the people that remain in South Memphis because we want to see this community thrive,” said Morris.

To sign up to become a part as a volunteer, business owner, or donate, contact Thorton on Facebook.

