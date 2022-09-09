Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say

Reginald Williams, 18
Reginald Williams, 18(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a coordinated effort with Memphis officers of Homeland Security, Memphis FBI, and the Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit, police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Reginald Williams for terrorist threats made on social media.

These threats were circulated in a video that went viral the day after Ezekiel Kelly killed four and injured three in a shooting rampage Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Memphis police were advised of the threats of violence made in the video toward members of the Memphis community.

Williams has been charged with commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Williams has five prior arrests.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
First victim in shooting spree was shot in the head.
Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis
Ezekiel Kelly
Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Longview Gardens surveillance footage shows suspect Cleotha Henderson and an unknown person...
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance

Latest News

Throughout Friday in Memphis and across the country, runs were held to finish the run Eliza...
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Gov. Lee: Memphis has seen ‘face of evil’
Gov. Lee: Memphis has seen ‘face of evil’
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Runs held throughout the day in Mid-South to remember Eliza Fletcher
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic