Arrest made in social media terrorist threats, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a coordinated effort with Memphis officers of Homeland Security, Memphis FBI, and the Shelby County Multi-Agency Gang Unit, police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Reginald Williams for terrorist threats made on social media.

These threats were circulated in a video that went viral the day after Ezekiel Kelly killed four and injured three in a shooting rampage Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Memphis police were advised of the threats of violence made in the video toward members of the Memphis community.

Williams has been charged with commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Williams has five prior arrests.

