901 FC clinches USL Playoff Berth

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WMC) - Two things were on the line for Memphis 901 FC in their match Wednesday at Atlanta United 2.

One: A win clinches a United Soccer League Playoff Berth for the second time in Franchise History and two -- a victory breaks the Club’s 3-match winless streak. The 901 looking to sweep the MLS affiliate this season

Memphis won the first meeting back in June at AutoZone Park 5-2.

The Boys from Beale Street with a set piece in the 36th minute. Aaron Molloy the corner kick and Jeremy Kelly with the chip into the box. Three players touch it before a header by Phillip Goodrum on the rebound.

That’s his 15th goal of the season.

901 FC takes a 1-Nil lead.

Later, just before the half in the 43rd minute Derek Dodson was on the run, with the looping cross, right to the head of a diving Goodrum.

That’s goal 16 for Goodrum; he’s among the league leaders in the USL -- 2-Nil Memphis.

But, he’s not done. In the second half, 51st minute, 901 with the takeaway, up to Goodrum 1 on 3. Right foot Deadly..That’s a Hat Trick for Goodrum... 17 on the Year..Memphis goes on to win it..Final Score 4-Nil. 

The victory clinches the postseason and puts the record at 17-7-4.

The next match back home is Sept. 16 against the Charleston Battery Downtown at AutoZone Park.

