Your First Alert to our next system and what’s shaping up to be a soggy weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system riding along the Gulf Coast will drive moisture north into the Mid-South increasing clouds tomorrow and bringing rain to the area for the end of the week and weekend. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch for most with slightly higher amounts in some areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers along with a light Southeast wind and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

